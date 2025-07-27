Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Stride were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at $519,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at $254,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Stride by 20,900.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at $328,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

Stride Stock Up 0.4%

LRN stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.32.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.07). Stride had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $613.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

