KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $2.08 Million Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDCC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 31,724.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 299,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $619,810,000 after acquiring an additional 298,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1,451.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 299,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,986,000 after acquiring an additional 280,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3,962.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 125,610 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 152,729.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,700,000 after acquiring an additional 114,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,572,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $156,675.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,930.72. The trade was a 10.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.58, for a total value of $224,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,198,336.40. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,062 shares of company stock worth $920,853 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Stock Down 0.1%

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

IDCC stock opened at $224.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.18 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.03%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

