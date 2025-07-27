Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $116,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total value of $12,856,481.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $523,669.34. This trade represents a 96.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total transaction of $387,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,923 shares of company stock worth $222,445,095 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,180.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,236.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,072.76. The company has a market cap of $501.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.