Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 223.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,293,763 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 894,035 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $72,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $570,477,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $424,386,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,387,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,043,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,835,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,520 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at $73.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $63.71. The company has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $74.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

