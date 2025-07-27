Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $76,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $2,105,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $308.63 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.49 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The firm has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

