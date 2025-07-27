Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $91,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 19,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock opened at $495.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,798 shares of company stock worth $3,955,331. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.05.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

