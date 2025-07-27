Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $63,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $205.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.68. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.61.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

