Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Trimmed by Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 5.8% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

