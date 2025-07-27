Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $61,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,272.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.61. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $134.26. The company has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.