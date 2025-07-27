Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,846 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $84,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Amphenol by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $104.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $108.85.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.29%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 152,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,661.48. This represents a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,500 shares of company stock worth $70,053,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

