Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $67.53 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $67,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.29.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $245.05 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $251.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.65. The company has a market capitalization of $688.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

