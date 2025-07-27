Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 219 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.9% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $307.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $219.04 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.