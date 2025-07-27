Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 606 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 133,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 26,045 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,002,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,228,000 after purchasing an additional 167,190 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.73.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

