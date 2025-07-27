Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $603,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $144.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $203.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.59.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

