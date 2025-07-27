SharkNinja (SN) & The Competition Critical Comparison

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) is one of 21 public companies in the “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SharkNinja to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SharkNinja and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharkNinja 0 1 7 0 2.88 SharkNinja Competitors 208 1730 2660 80 2.56

SharkNinja currently has a consensus target price of $127.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.81%. As a group, “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies have a potential downside of 2.85%. Given SharkNinja’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SharkNinja is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharkNinja 7.86% 28.89% 12.86% SharkNinja Competitors 7.26% 7.69% 13.35%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares SharkNinja and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SharkNinja has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharkNinja’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.8% of SharkNinja shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of SharkNinja shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SharkNinja and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SharkNinja $5.53 billion $438.70 million 38.06 SharkNinja Competitors $13.94 billion $608.19 million 13.98

SharkNinja’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SharkNinja. SharkNinja is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SharkNinja beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc., a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers. The company sells its products through traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels and e-commerce channels, distributors, and direct-to-consumer channels under the Shark and Ninja brands. SharkNinja, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.