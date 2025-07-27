Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $280.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.58 and a 200 day moving average of $424.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Kristen Gil bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,327.06. This represents a 3,135.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Robert W. Baird cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.29.

View Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.