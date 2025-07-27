Comparing Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Mobivity has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Mobivity alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Mobivity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Liberty Global shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Mobivity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Liberty Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobivity 0 0 0 0 0.00 Liberty Global 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mobivity and Liberty Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Liberty Global has a consensus target price of $10.27, suggesting a potential upside of 50.98%. Given Liberty Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than Mobivity.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobivity and Liberty Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $1.14 million 15.55 -$10.23 million ($0.15) -1.61 Liberty Global $4.46 billion 0.30 -$657.00 million ($4.03) -1.69

Mobivity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Global. Liberty Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mobivity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mobivity and Liberty Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity N/A N/A -534.86% Liberty Global -17.85% -44.60% -6.19%

About Mobivity

(Get Free Report)

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions. It also operates as a Software-as-a-Service platform used by convenience and quick service restaurant brands to build and engage with their customers; and enables and powers incentivized programs in digital environments. In addition, its platform offers POS data capture, analytics, offers and promotions, predictive offers, personalized receipt promotions, customized mobile messaging, belly loyalty, and other services. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online through its website. The company is based in Chandler, Arizona.

About Liberty Global

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services under the brands of C&W, Liberty Costa Rica, Liberty Communications, BTC, Flow, and Mas Móvil. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.