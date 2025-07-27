Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $395,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,090 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,031,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,861,000 after buying an additional 187,860 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $158.80 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $160.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.13. The stock has a market cap of $374.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wedbush set a $160.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.30.

View Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,337,523.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,470.60. This represents a 81.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.