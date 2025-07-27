Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) & Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Financial Survey

Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) and Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Gyrodyne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Exp World shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Gyrodyne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Exp World shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gyrodyne and Exp World, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gyrodyne 0 0 0 0 0.00 Exp World 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Exp World has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.72%. Given Exp World’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exp World is more favorable than Gyrodyne .

This table compares Gyrodyne and Exp World”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gyrodyne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exp World $4.57 billion 0.38 -$21.27 million ($0.11) -101.27

Gyrodyne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exp World.

Volatility and Risk

Gyrodyne has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exp World has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gyrodyne and Exp World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gyrodyne N/A N/A N/A Exp World -0.36% 1.85% 0.91%

Summary

Exp World beats Gyrodyne on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements. Gyrodyne also owns a medical office park in Cortlandt Manor, New York which is also the subject of a subdivision application. Gyrodyne's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol GYRO.

About Exp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees. In addition, the company offers SUCCESS print magazine, SUCCESS.com portal, SUCCESS newsletters, SUCCESS podcasts, SUCCESS plus, SUCCESS speakers bureau, and SUCCESS coaching, podcasts, and digital training courses. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, and Poland. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

