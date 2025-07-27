10,234 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB) Acquired by Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCB. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 5.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ UCB opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $35.38.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

