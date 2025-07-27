Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) vs. Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Head-To-Head Analysis

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power REIT has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Power REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Power REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Power REIT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $115.99 million 1.51 -$52.72 million ($0.64) -2.64 Power REIT $3.00 million 1.32 -$14.37 million ($7.29) -0.16

Power REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Power REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties -43.90% -7.79% -5.30% Power REIT -752.26% -215.55% -39.65%

Summary

Franklin Street Properties beats Power REIT on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture in the form of greenhouses for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

