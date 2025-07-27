Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $658,735,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,193,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,722,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,088 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,855,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,846,000 after acquiring an additional 939,955 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,263,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,175,000 after acquiring an additional 767,034 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total value of $17,653,918.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,581,264.02. This represents a 41.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523 in the last ninety days. 19.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $241.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.21. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.57 and a 200 day moving average of $246.67.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.88.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

