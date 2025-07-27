Insider Buying: Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Major Shareholder Buys $71,389.12 in Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp bought 13,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $71,389.12. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 475,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,282.24. This trade represents a 2.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lynx1 Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 24th, Lynx1 Capital Management Lp bought 66,423 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $379,275.33.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Lynx1 Capital Management Lp acquired 49,302 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $282,993.48.

Passage Bio Stock Up 29.8%

PASG opened at $7.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.80) by ($0.20). Equities analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Passage Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PASG. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 9,311.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 82,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81,471 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 983.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22,195 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 537.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65,919 shares during the last quarter. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Stories

