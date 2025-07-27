Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Swire Pacific Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Swire Pacific Stock Up 0.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

