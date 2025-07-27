Michael Chi Sells 2,100 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 2,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $120,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,178.08. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Michael Chi sold 13,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $770,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Michael Chi sold 17,102 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,021,844.50.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Michael Chi sold 5,600 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $319,200.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Michael Chi sold 5,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $285,600.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 22.75%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,722 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $58,403,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,302 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIMS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.