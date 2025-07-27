Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 103665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBRT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jones Trading cut their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4%

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $858.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 77.38 and a quick ratio of 77.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $859,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 89,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Further Reading

