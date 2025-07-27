Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,923,685 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 3,419,418 shares.The stock last traded at $13.67 and had previously closed at $12.96.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 281.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 45.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

