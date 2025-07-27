Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc Buys 8,980 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 8,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $139,369.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,982,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,285,932.32. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 15,801 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $247,127.64.

On Friday, July 18th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 20,004 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $296,659.32.

On Thursday, July 17th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $438,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 22,402 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $326,845.18.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 28,952 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $425,304.88.

On Monday, July 14th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 21,137 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $322,973.36.

On Friday, July 11th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 8,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $118,080.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 28,700 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $421,029.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 15,314 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $220,521.60.

On Friday, June 13th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.18 million, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 48,233 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,529,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,731,000 after buying an additional 68,133 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

