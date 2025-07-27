Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Trading Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.53 and last traded at $23.18. 126,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 211,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $645.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $596.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon Springer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $811,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 301,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,655.10. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 926,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,936,608.97. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,275 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 171.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 217,184 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,720,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 174,843 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at $2,197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69,289 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 668,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,752 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

See Also

