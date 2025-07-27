Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Trading 6.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 283,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 956,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RZLT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $548.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Young-Jin Kim bought 1,230,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,999.25. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,423,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,376,004.50. This represents a 17.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,241,345 shares of company stock worth $4,041,196. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Rezolute by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in Rezolute by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Rezolute by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rezolute by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

