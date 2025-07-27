Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 47,801 Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,801 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of CSX by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,129,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 81,429 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 229,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 27,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

