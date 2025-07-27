24,313 Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.