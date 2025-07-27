Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $671,000 Investment in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Wabash National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $333,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 982.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,827,000. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,341,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

NYSE:WNC opened at $9.99 on Friday. Wabash National Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.22%.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

