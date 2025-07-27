Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $684,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $41.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

