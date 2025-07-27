Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $681,000 in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 64,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 556.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 204,326 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth $799,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 3,324.4% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 893,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 867,681 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NRDS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

Shares of NRDS opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.45. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

