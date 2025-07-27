Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 772.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $203.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $218.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.57.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

