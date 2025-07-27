Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 794.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 0.9%

XHB stock opened at $106.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average of $99.62. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $84.48 and a twelve month high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

