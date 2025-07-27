82,048 Shares in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Green Dot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,041,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 310,492 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,141,000 after purchasing an additional 71,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Green Dot

In other Green Dot news, insider Christian Devin Ruppel sold 10,189 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $112,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 253,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,529. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDOT. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Green Dot

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $571.02 million, a P/E ratio of -80.02 and a beta of 0.76. Green Dot Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.36. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $555.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Corporation will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Profile

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.