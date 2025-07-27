Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Position in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,220 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 1,072.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 169.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 1,108.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMAB opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GMAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

