Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 91.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 488.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP opened at $521.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $522.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.74 and a 12-month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $533.86.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

