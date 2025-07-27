Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 126,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after buying an additional 30,232 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7,615.7% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLT opened at $273.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.04 and a 1 year high of $279.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.86.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.56.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

