70,577 Shares in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Viasat by 538.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,136,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 958,706 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,170,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Viasat by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 818,301 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,044,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,912,000 after buying an additional 700,533 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Viasat by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,093,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 667,564 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Viasat Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

