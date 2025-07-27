Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 31,339 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 313.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,339 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 22.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 2,005.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSW shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $48,325.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 154,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,227.24. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

