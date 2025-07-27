Brokerages Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target at $276.90

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.3%

Marriott International stock opened at $279.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.29. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares in the company, valued at $32,741,281.30. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,144 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,555 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,084,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 23,923.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,360,000 after acquiring an additional 728,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

