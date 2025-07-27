Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,807 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 589.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.33. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 495,282 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,429,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 253,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,065. The trade was a 66.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

