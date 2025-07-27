Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 1,670 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 116.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $264.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $226.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

