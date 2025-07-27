Brokerages Set Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) PT at $18.00

Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

KGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Kinross Gold by 19.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.