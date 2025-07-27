Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 135,838 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.35% of Orion Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Orion Group by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Orion Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Orion Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 441,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 81,923 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Seros Financial LLC raised its position in Orion Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Seros Financial LLC now owns 106,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Up 7.6%

NYSE:ORN opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.00. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $188.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.33 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 30,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 419,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,594.05. The trade was a 6.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

