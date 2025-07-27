Comparing Siemens Energy (SMNEY) and Its Competitors

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Siemens Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Siemens Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siemens Energy 0.48% 1.81% 0.34% Siemens Energy Competitors -42.05% -24.84% -3.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.6% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Siemens Energy $37.38 billion $1.29 billion 521.36 Siemens Energy Competitors $3.65 billion $328.02 million 3.59

This table compares Siemens Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Siemens Energy has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Siemens Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Siemens Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siemens Energy 2 1 2 1 2.33 Siemens Energy Competitors 266 1007 1673 57 2.51

As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential downside of 3.14%. Given Siemens Energy’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Siemens Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Siemens Energy beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions. It also offers electrolyzers, industrial steam turbines, industrial generators, turbo and reciprocating compressors, compressor trains, and other systems and solutions; onshore and onshore wind turbines; design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation solutions for onshore markets; offshore wind turbine equipment design, manufacturing, and installation solutions; and operation and maintenance services for wind farms. The company serves utilities, independent power producers, project developers, oil and gas, transmission and distribution system operators, and industrial and infrastructure customers. Siemens Energy AG was founded in 1866 and is based in Munich, Germany.

