Brokerages Set Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Target Price at $38.78

Shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.78.

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,393.30. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 383.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of LNC stock opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

